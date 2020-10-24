Number of Armenian troops killed in Karabakh conflict rises by 36 to 963 -Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to a patient during his visit to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Armenian Defense Ministry, where servicemen wounded during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh are treated, in Yerevan, Armenia October 23, 2020. Tigran Mehrabyan/Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday that the number of Armenian troops killed in the latest conflict in the region that began on Sept. 27 had risen by 36 to 963, the Interfax news agency reported.

The collapse of two Russia-brokered ceasefires has dimmed hopes for a quick end to fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory in Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenians.