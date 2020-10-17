Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire from midnight, both countries said on Saturday night.

“This decision was taken following the statement of the presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, of Oct. 1 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of Oct. 5, and in line with the Moscow Statement of Oct. 10,” Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.