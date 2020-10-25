U.S. says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

Slideshow ( 4 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect Monday morning in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said on Sunday.

In a separate statement, the OSCE Minsk Group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, said its co-chairs and foreign ministers would meet again on October 29 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

