Emerging Markets

U.S. says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect Monday morning in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said on Sunday.

In a separate statement, the OSCE Minsk Group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, said its co-chairs and foreign ministers would meet again on October 29 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Zieminski

