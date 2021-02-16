Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Issa bros and TDR Capital complete $9.5 billion Asda purchase

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at an Asda store in west London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital said on Tuesday they had completed the acquisition of supermarket group Asda from Walmart for an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).

The brothers and TDR have bought a majority ownership stake in Asda, while Walmart will retain an equity investment in the business, with an ongoing commercial relationship and a seat on the board. The deal was announced in October.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval. The Competition and Markets Authority has set a April 20 deadline for a ruling. The brothers and TDR said they “remain confident” of a positive outcome.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up