Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Asda says sales up 6.9% in Christmas period

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket group that Walmart is selling, said on Wednesday its sales rose 6.9% year-on-year in the eight weeks to Dec. 24.

In October, the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital agreed to buy a majority holding in Asda from Walmart in a deal giving it an enterprise value of $8.8 billion.

The brothers and TDR said on Wednesday they expected the deal to complete this month.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up