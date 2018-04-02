FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 2, 2018 / 5:14 AM / in a day

EnergyAustralia buys gas-fired power stations from Australia's IFM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong’s CLP Holdings, said on Monday its previously announced takeover of power station operator Ecogen Energy from Australian pension fund giant IFM Investors for A$205 million ($157.36 million) is now formally sealed.

Ecogen owns two gas-fired power stations in the southern state of Victoria with a combined capacity of about 1,000 megawatts.

The purchase of Ecogen assets comes as gas prices soar, while state and national leaders brawl over carbon emissions targets and energy policy - factors that have spooked big infrastructure investors.

Australia’s competition regulator had reviewed the sale and given its permission in December.

Reporting by Alison Bevege, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.