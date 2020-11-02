Factbox: Deadly attacks in Western Europe

(Reuters) - At least one person was killed and several wounded in central Vienna in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday in what the Austrian interior minister said was believed to be a terrorist attack near the central synagogue.

Police and fireworkers are deployed near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Following are some of the deadly attacks in Western Europe in recent years:

Oct. 29, 2020 - A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheads a woman and kills two other people in a church in the French city of Nice before being shot and taken away by police.

Oct. 16, 2020 - French school teacher Samuel Paty is beheaded in a Paris suburb. Paty had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. Police shot dead the 18-year-old attacker of Chechen origin.

Nov. 29, 2019 - British police shoot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.

April 7, 2018 - A man drives a van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster in Germany, killing several of them before taking his own life, police say.

March 23, 2018 - A gunman kills three people in southwestern France after holding up a car, firing on police and taking hostages in a supermarket, screaming “Allahu Akbar”. Security forces storm the building and kill him.

Aug. 17, 2017 - A van ploughs into crowds in the heart of Barcelona, killing at least 13 people, a regional official says, in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.

June 3, 2017 - Three attackers ram a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then stab revellers in nearby bars, killing eight people and injuring at least 48. Islamic State says its militants are responsible.

May 22, 2017 - A suicide bomber kills 22 children and adults and wounds 59 at a packed concert hall in the English city of Manchester, as crowds begin to leave a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

April 7, 2017 - A truck drives into a crowd on a shopping street and crashes into a department store in central Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 15 in what police call a terrorist attack.

March 22, 2017 - An attacker stabs a policeman near the British parliament in London after a car ploughs into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge. Six people die, including the assailant and the policeman, and at least 20 are injured in what police call a “marauding terrorist attack”.

Dec. 19, 2016 - A truck ploughs into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says authorities are assuming it was a terrorist attack.

July 26, 2016 - Two attackers kill a priest with a blade and seriously wound another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by French police. French President Francois Hollande says the two hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

July 22, 2016 - An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman apparently acting alone kills at least nine people in Munich. The teenager had no Islamist ties but was obsessed with mass killings. The attack was carried out on the fifth anniversary of twin attacks by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik that killed 77 people.

July 14, 2016 - A gunman drives a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman.

March 22, 2016 - Three Islamic State suicide bombers, all Belgian nationals, blow themselves up at Brussels airport and in a metro train in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. Police find links with attacks in Paris the previous November.

Nov. 13, 2015 - Paris is rocked by multiple, near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people die and 368 are wounded. Islamic State claims responsibility. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.