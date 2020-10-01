Ocado to investigate AutoStore claims of patent infringement

FILE PHOTO: An ocado delivery van is seen driving in West London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said it was not aware of any infringement of the technology patents of Norwegian robotics company AutoStore but would investigate its claims.

AutoStore on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Ocado.

“Ocado confirms it has not received any papers in relation to these claims and this is the first we have heard of this new claim,” it said.