Winners of the 2021 BAFTA film awards

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Anthony Hopkins receives Leading Actor BAFTA award for "The Father" accepted by Florian Zeller, during the 74th British Academy Film Awards in London, Britain, April 11, 2021. BAFTA/Handout via REUTERS

Below are the main winners of Britain’s top film honours.

BEST FILM:

“Nomadland”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“Promising Young Woman”

DIRECTOR:

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

LEADING ACTOR:

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Promising Young Woman”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“The Father”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

“Another Round”

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Bukky Bakray