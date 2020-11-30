Britain hands BAE Systems £2.4 billion munitions contract

FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain handed a 2.4 billion pound ($3.20 billion)contract to BAE Systems, agreeing a new deal for the country’s biggest defence company to keep supplying weapons and equipment to the UK armed forces.

BAE said the contract would sustain around 4,000 jobs across the UK, and enabled it to invest 70 million in upgrading manufacturing lines.

The new agreement replaces the current one which expires in 2022.

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)