2 months ago
Bank of America cuts 2018 U.S. GDP view to 2.1 percent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
#Business News
June 23, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 2 months ago

Bank of America cuts 2018 U.S. GDP view to 2.1 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Louisville Assembly Plant employees work to assemble the new 2013 Ford Escape on the production line in Louisville, Kentucky, June 13, 2012.John Sommers II/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Friday downgraded its outlook on U.S. gross domestic product in 2018 to 2.1 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.5 percent, citing fading prospects on tax reform, policy uncertainty in Washington and likely weaker auto production.

"Hopes for a big fiscal stimulus have faded, prompting us to remove most of the fiscal impulse from our forecast for growth next year," Michelle Meyer, the firm's head of U.S. economics, wrote in a research note. "We do not believe that fiscal easing is a necessary condition for the recovery to persist."

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Franklin Paul

