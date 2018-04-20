Irish firms becoming less spooked by Brexit - Bank of Ireland chairman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish firms who held back on investing due to the uncertainty caused by neighbouring Britain’s decision to leave the European Union are beginning to make investment decisions again, Bank of Ireland’s (BIRG.I) chairman said on Friday.

“In the Republic of Ireland, we have seen a range of customers holding back on investment decisions. However we are seeing a releasing of that, people starting to make investment decisions,” Archie Kane told the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.