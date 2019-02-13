Cole, Bauer, Wood earn wins in arbitration

FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of their MLB interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Three starting pitchers — Houston’s Gerrit Cole, Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer and Cincinnati’s Alex Wood — picked up wins in arbitration cases Wednesday, according to various reports.

Cole will earn $13.5 million this season, double his 2018 salary of $6.75 million. The Astros had offered $11.425 million to Cole, who can become a free agent after this season.

Cole, 28, went 15-5 with a 2.88 ERA last season, his first in Houston after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a career record of 74-47 with a 3.37 ERA in 159 starts.

Bauer, who has won 52 games for the Indians in the past four seasons, will make $13 million this season — $2 million more than Cleveland had offered. He has a 59-47 record with a 3.94 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with the Indians after his four-game debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012.

Bauer, 28, also essentially doubled his salary after making $6.525 million last season. He has two more years of team control. He is coming off a season in which he went 12-6 with a career-low 2.21 ERA and a career-high 221 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings.

Wood, 28, won his case and will receive $9.65 million. The Reds had countered with $8.7 million. Wood made $6 million last season.

Wood spent the past three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including posting a 16-3 record with a 2.72 ERA in 2017. He was packaged with outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp in a blockbuster trade in December.

Wood is 52-40 with a 3.29 ERA in six seasons, including two-plus years with Atlanta. He can be a free agent after this season.

—Field Level Media