July 20, 2018 / 2:41 AM / in an hour

Cubs place closer Morrow on DL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Chicago Cubs placed closer Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 7, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Morrow (15) celebrates after the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won 8-7. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The right-hander is dealing with biceps inflammation in his throwing arm.

Morrow, who turns 34 on July 26, has a career-best 22 saves in 35 appearances this season. He also has a stellar 1.47 ERA, which would be his best career mark in a single season.

The Cubs have made a flurry of moves over the past few days by activating right-hander Anthony Bass off the disabled list, activating right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. from the paternity list, reinstating outfielder Albert Almora Jr. from the family emergency list and optioning infielder David Bote and left-hander Rob Zastryzny to Triple-A Iowa.

Bass (illness) was activated Thursday in a corresponding move tied to Morrow’s DL transaction.

Bass had a 0.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Cubs earlier this season, Edwards is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 29 appearances while Zastryzny had a 4.76 ERA in six appearances.

Almora ranks third in the National League with a .319 average, while Bote was batting .310 in 42 at-bats.

—Field Level Media

