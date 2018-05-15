Baseball: Mariners' Cano banned 80 games for positive test

(Reuters) - Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball (MLB) after testing positive for a banned substance, the league announced on Tuesday.

May 13, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) is checked by medical staff and manager Scott Servais (29) after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The eight-times All-Star, who won a World Series in 2009 while playing for the New York Yankees, tested positive for the diuretic Furosemide, which violates the MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The 35-year-old Dominican, who was placed on the Mariners’ disabled list this week with a hand fracture, was batting .287 with four home runs and 23 runs batted in (RBIs) this season.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Cano began his MLB career with the Yankees in 2005 and signed as a free agent with Seattle in 2013.