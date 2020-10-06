Britain expects U.S. to follow with Belarus sanctions, says Raab

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he expected the United States to follow suit with sanctions on Belarus after Britain and Canada imposed travel bans and asset freezes on President Alexander Lukashenko and others.

“The U.S. side, I expect them to follow suit,” Raab told a parliamentary committee.

“I think there’s a feeling ... they want to see some leadership from Europe.”