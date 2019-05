FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Boeing Co provided sufficient disclosures about issues related to its 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded worldwide after two deadly accidents, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The SEC declined to comment and Boeing was not immediately available for comment.