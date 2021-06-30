Over $100 billion raised via sovereign green bonds globally- Linklaters

A picture illustration of U.S. dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly 100 billion pounds ($138 billion) has now been raised via sovereign green bonds globally with European nations accounting for 90% percent of the issuance, according to a study by law firm Linklaters released on Wednesday.

Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.

The green bond market started up in 2007.

Although they make up a small fraction of the overall debt market, green bonds are attracting attention because the need to meet emissions-reduction targets will require trillions of dollars of capital from public and private sectors.

Britain is soon set to launch its first green bond and is expected to raise a total of at least 15 billion pounds ($21 billion) this year, as the country aims to build up a liquid market for the new debt.

A majority of the 16 countries that have launched green bond issuances are on the continent, including France, Germany, Hungary and Belgium.