Botswana to raise VAT from April -finance minister

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana will increase its value-added tax to 14% from 12% in April, Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said on Monday, as the country looks to boost revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its key mining sector.

The diamond-producing nation will also introduce a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in April, Matsheka said as he presented the April 2021-March 2022 budget to parliament.