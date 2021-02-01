BP sells 20% stake in Oman gas development to Thailand's PTTEP

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Oil major BP Plc agreed on Monday to sell a 20% stake in Oman’s Block 61 to Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production for $2.6 billion.

The London-listed firm said it would continue as an operator of the block, which contains a large tight-gas development in the Middle East, with a 40% interest.

“We are committed to BP’s business in Oman – this agreement allows us to remain at the heart of this world-class development while also making important progress in our global divestment programme,” said BP’s Chief Executive Bernard Looney.

Block 61 already had two phases of development - Khazzan tight gas project, one of the largest upstream projects in the small Gulf state, and Ghazeer project which began production in October, BP said.