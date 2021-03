FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - BP’s interests in Rosneft rose to 22.03% in 2020 from 19.75% in 2019 due to the Russian oil firm’s transactions in its own shares, the British energy company said in its annual report on Monday.

BP, which acquired its stake in Rosneft in 2013 following the $12.5 billion sale of its stake in TNK-BP, said its voting rights in Rosneft remained unchanged at 19.75%.