EU's Sefcovic says next EU-UK joint committee to be held on September 28

FILE PHOTO: EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic leaves the Europe House in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday the next EU-UK joint committee meeting will be held on Sept. 28 in Brussels.

“We are dedicated to the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement,” Sefcovic said on Twitter.

The Joint Committee is a body in which Britain and the EU discuss how to implement their Brexit divorce deal.

A new crisis in EU-UK talks has shaped around that matter after Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed new domestic laws for the UK that would undercut the Brexit divorce international treaty.