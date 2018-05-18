FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
May 18, 2018 / 10:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil to boost currency swap programme to fight volatility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Central Bank will boost its currency swap programme to reduce local currency volatility, Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia told Reuters on Friday.

Brazilian Real and U.S. dollar notes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this September 10, 2015 photo illustration. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The minister spoke a few moments after the Central Bank announced that it would on Monday offer 15,000 currency swap contracts, which are equivalent to operations to sell dollars in futures markets, instead of the 5,000 contracts that were offered daily this week.

The Brazilian real fell more than 1 percent against the dollar to the lowest level in more than two years on Friday, at around 3.74 to the greenback.

Guardia said, however, that there were no plans to change the government’s policies regarding debt. He said the Treasury will continue operating normally despite the currency volatility.

“This is part of the market’s day-to-day. We are going to continue with our path, with our reform agenda,” he said.

“The country has a very favourable situation regarding current account, with high foreign currency reserves, low deficit on current transactions, which has been financed by foreign direct investment. All that differentiates Brazil from other economies,” Guardia said.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.