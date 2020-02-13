Brazil president Bolsonaro thinks U.S. dollar 'a little too high' against real

FILE PHOTO: People are reflected on the glass as they read a board showing the Real-U.S. dollar and several foreign currencies exchange rates in Rio de Janeiro Brazil June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he thinks the dollar “is a little too high” against the real, as the U.S. currency surged to another record peak against the real and brought its gains for the year to 9%.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro also said the government would send administrative reform to congress next week. As he was speaking, the real opened, trading below 4.38 reais per dollar for the first time.