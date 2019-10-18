Brazil awards contracts for 2.98 gigawatts of new power projects

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government awarded on Friday contracts for companies to build new power generation installations with combined capacity of 2.98 gigawatts, that will require around 11.16 billion reais ($2.71 billion) to be built.

According to the power trading chamber CCEE, the new plants, which will need to be operational in six years, will sell energy for an average price of 176 reais per megawatt. France’s Voltalia (VLTSA.PA), Norway’s Statkraft and Brazil’s Eneva (ENEV3.SA) are among the winning bids.