France's Macron calls on Johnson to clarify Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to clarify his country’s position over Brexit after Johnson lost a vote in parliament, obliging him to seek a delayed departure from the European Union.

“The president held a conversation with the British prime minister and shared his view for the need for a swift clarification,” an official at the French presidency told Reuters.

“He signalled a delay would be in no one’s interest,” the official added.