UBS Wealth says no-deal Brexit would weaken pound to $1.25, sees sharp fall in banking stocks

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS Global Wealth Management said it expects the British pound to weaken to $1.25 and domestic banking stocks to slump 15-20% if the UK fails to strike a trade deal with the European Union.

“Ultimately we think it’s likelier that a deal will be struck between the UK and EU, but a no-deal exit cannot be ruled out,” said Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth.

The Swiss bank said it was bullish on UK bluechip stocks, expecting double digit positive returns over the next 9-12 months helped by a weaker sterling.

Components on MSCI UK index generate more than 75% of their revenues outside the UK, it added.