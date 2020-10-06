Church of England apologises after child abuse inquiry report

LONDON (Reuters) - The Church of England expressed shame and apologised on Tuesday after an inquiry found it had failed to protect children from sexual predators within its ranks for decades.

“The report makes shocking reading and while apologies will never take away the effects of abuse on victims and survivors, we today want to express our shame about the events that have made those apologies necessary,” said the Bishop of Huddersfield, Jonathan Gibbs.

“The whole Church must learn lessons from this Inquiry,” Gibbs said. “Our main focus in response must be recognising the distress caused to victims and survivors by the Church’s failures in safeguarding.”