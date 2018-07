FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - U.S. airplane leasing firm Air Lease Corp announced on Tuesday a commitment to order 75 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft and three 787-9 widebodies.

FILE PHOTO: Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

Air Lease said it has flexibility for taking MAX 8 and 9 variants and expects to take delivery between 2020 through 2024.