UK

UK trade minister says visiting Australian counterpart will get warm welcome

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was looking forward to giving her Australian counterpart Dan Tehan a warm welcome on his forthcoming visit to the United Kingdom to discuss a new trade deal.

“I’m looking forward to giving Minister Tehan a warm welcome and building on the good progress we have already made,” she said.

“We want a gold standard agreement that boosts exports, drives investment, supports jobs, and breaks new ground in modern areas like services and digital trade.”

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

