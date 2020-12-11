London will stay a top finance hub, BoE Governor says

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that London’s dominance as a global finance hub would continue after Britain finalised its separation from the European Union.

“London is a global financial centre, has been for a very, very long time, and will continue to be so,” Bailey said at a news conference following the publication of the BoE’s Financial Stability Report.

Job losses in the financial sector had been much lower than some people had forecast just after Britain’s 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU, he added.