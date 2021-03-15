BoE's Bailey: rise in market rates consistent with better outlook

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that a recent rise in interest rates in financial markets was consistent with an improvement in the economic outlook.

“Obviously we watch rates and interest rates and financial markets, very closely. We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries. My assessment so far is that that is consistent, I think, with the change in the economic outlook,” Bailey told the BBC.