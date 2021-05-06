Don't get carried away by UK recovery, BoE's Bailey warns

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday warned people not to get carried away by the strength of Britain’s economic recovery, citing two years of lost growth even if the economy regains its pre-pandemic size this year.

“(Let’s) not get carried away. It takes us back by the end of this year to the level of output that we had essentially at the end of 2019 pre COVID,” Bailey said at an online news conference following the BoE’s May policy decision.

“So that is good news in the context of where we’ve been, but it still means of course you know another way of expressing that is that two years of output growth have been lost to date.”