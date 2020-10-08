Bank of England's Bailey says risks are very much to the downside

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that risks to Britain’s economy were “very much to the downside” as it tries to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
Bailey told an online webinar hosted by the European Commission that British gross domestic product in the third quarter was probably 7-10% below its pre-pandemic levels, recovering from a fall of more than 20% earlier in the year.
Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Writing by William Schomberg
