Existing cryptocurrencies unlikely to last, says BoE's Bailey

FILE PHOTO: An empty street is pictured, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - No existing cryptocurrency has a structure that is likely to allow it to last over the long term, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday at an online discussion hosted by the Davos-based World Economic Forum.

“Have we landed on what I would call the design, governance and arrangements for what I might call a lasting digital currency? No, I don’t think we’re there yet, honestly. I don’t think cryptocurrencies as originally formulated are it,” he said.

“The whole question of people having assurance that their payments will be made in something with stable value ... ultimately links bank to what he call fiat currency, which has a link to the state,” he added.