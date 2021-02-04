BoE finds most banks need quick fixes to handle sub-zero rates

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Bank of England and the and the Royal Exchange Building in London, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s banking supervisor said that banks would need at least six months to make quick fixes before they could implement any sub-zero interest rates, which may not include current accounts and mortgages.

The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), headed by BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods, asked bank CEOs how much time they would need to get ready to implement any negative rates.

Earlier the BoE kept its stimulus programmes on hold ahead of what it hopes will be an economic recovery later this year, leading to a rise in the pound and British government bond yields as investors scaled back their bets that the central bank will implement sub-zero rates anytime soon.

Woods said in a letter published on Thursday that a majority of British banks said they would need to make some permanent or “tactical” short-term workarounds to systems and processes.

“The PRA understands that the majority of firms would be able to implement tactical solutions to accommodate a negative Bank Rate within six months, without material risks to safety and soundness,” Woods said, adding that permanent or strategic changes would take 12 to 18 months.

Wood said the PRA will now “engage with firms on their development of tactical solutions, with the aim of having firms put themselves in a position to be able to implement a negative Bank Rate at any point after six months”.

Many banks told the PRA that their “legacy” systems were not built to handle a negative rate and that “substantive” changes would be needed, Woods said.

“These tactical solutions referred to workarounds that would be put in place to handle a negative Bank Rate, but do not necessarily result in a negative rate on retail products such as mortgages and current or savings accounts,” Woods said.

Bankers say negative rates would crimp their ability to make profit and could lead to banks charging millions of customers in Britain for corporate and even current accounts.