December 20, 2017 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of England's Carney: bitcoin is not a financial stability problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sharp moves in the value of digital currency bitcoin do not present a threat to global financial stability, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to a one-week low of $15,800 at cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp, losing almost one-fifth of its value from a peak hit just three days ago.

“At present we don’t view it as a financial stability issue,” Carney told lawmakers, saying the combined value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was around half the market capitalisation of Apple Inc.

“So it’s significant ... but it’s more like an equity-type risk that’s spread fairly widely around the world.”

Carney said he did not expect the regulation of bitcoin to come under the BoE’s remit.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans

