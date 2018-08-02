BoE's Carney - policy needs to walk, not run

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s approach to policy should be to “walk - not run”, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday after the central bank raised rates to a new post-financial crisis high of 0.75 percent.

FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney arrives to deliver a report at the Bank in London, Britain, June 27, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Carney repeated the BoE’s view that rates are likely to rise only in a limited and gradual fashion, reflecting long-term changes to Britain’s economy and short-term factors like Brexit uncertainty and fiscal drag.

“Policy needs to walk – not run – to stand still,” Carney said in a speech after the BoE’s rate decision.

Sterling fell to a day’s low against both the dollar and euro on the comment.