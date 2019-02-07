BoE's Carney says surprised by Tusk's Brexit 'hell' jibe

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney reacts at a news conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday he was surprised by comments from European Council President Donald Tusk that there was a “place in hell” for British leaders who sold Brexit with no plan for delivering it.

“I was surprised by those comments yesterday,” Carney said at a news conference after the BoE slashed its growth forecasts for Britain and warned on the dangers of a no-deal Brexit.

He added: “If one wants to be theological: do not judge because you too will be judged.”