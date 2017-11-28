FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit hurting demand for some UK assets, not gilts or FTSE-100 - Carney
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Publisher calls time
Breakingviews
Publisher calls time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
November 28, 2017 / 8:17 AM / in 2 hours

Brexit hurting demand for some UK assets, not gilts or FTSE-100 - Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there were some signs that the approach of Brexit was reducing the appeal to investors for shares in UK-focused companies but not in bigger, more global firms or for British government debt.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, smiles at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“There is some evidence of heightened risk premia in the UK,” Carney told reporters after the BoE published its twice yearly Financial Stability Report.

Responding to a question about whether there were signs that Britain’s large current account deficit was unsettling investors, Carney said foreign capital flows were continuing to come to Britain, something the BoE would work to maintain.

“Our job is to maintain monetary and financial stability in whatever scenario, and with that bedrock one can expect that you build off that bedrock to continue to see foreign inflows as we should,” he said.

Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.