FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nimble Bank of England will shield UK from Brexit effects - Carney
Sections
Featured
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Breakingviews
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
November 16, 2017 / 3:21 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Nimble Bank of England will shield UK from Brexit effects - Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the central bank would be nimble enough to keep inflation under control whatever the outcome of the country’s negotiations to leave the European Union.

The governor of Britain's Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks at 'The Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“It could go either way in terms of affecting the economy and inflation,” Carney said when asked about Brexit during a discussion with students, business people and others in the centre of Liverpool, northwest England.

“Whatever happens, we will be nimble enough to move monetary policy to bring inflation back to that target while supporting the economy,” he added.

Carney also said the Bank would ensure Britain’s core financial system would not be hurt by the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Related Coverage

Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.