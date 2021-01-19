BoE's Haldane sees recovery 'at a rate of knots' from second-quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Tuesday that he expected the economy to begin to recover “at a rate of knots” from the second quarter of this year, as vaccines against COVID are rolled out.

FILE PHOTO: The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Haldane said the massive economic shock delivered to Britain’s economy last year, when output fell as much as 25%, was likely to be more transient than the global financial crisis in 2008-09 which generated a large overhang of bad debts.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak should be able to rein in furlough payments without causing additional unemployment once the economy was within 5-10% of its pre-crisis size, he added.

“If we get that recovery that I expect to start coming on stream, probably at a rate of knots from the second quarter, that will hopefully ... improve the prospects of re-employment,” he said.

Haldane was speaking via videolink to University of Oxford students and alumni at an event hosted by one of the university’s colleges, Lady Margaret Hall.

He was upbeat last year about the prospects for British economic recovery, only for growth to taper off as there was a resurgence in COVID cases which by November had pushed the economy into reverse.

Britain’s economy was 8.5% below its pre-crisis size in November, when output fell 2.6% due to a four-week partial lockdown. With new, tighter lockdown restrictions in January, many economists expect the output to fall further in early 2021.

The BoE has doubled its bond purchase target to 895 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion) since the start of the pandemic, and Haldane said he was concerned many investors thought the BoE had done this primarily to finance government borrowing.

Haldane said the scale of the monetary policy response reflected the economic hit from COVID, and that he was personally committed to tightening monetary policy when needed to meet the BoE’s 2% inflation target.

($1 = 0.7341 pounds)