BoE's Ramsden says UK inflation risks are balanced

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Friday that risks to inflation were broadly balanced and described the expectations for prices as well-anchored.

“I would still see the risks broadly tilted to the downside - that’s for activity. Inflation: the risks are broadly balanced,” Ramsden said following a speech to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

“When I look at the UK, I see inflation expectations - whatever measure you look at - well-anchored.”