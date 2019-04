FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London, Britain November 1, 2018. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should not relax its rules for banks and other financial services firms as a way of making itself more competitive after Brexit, a deputy governor of the Bank of England said.

“It’s incredibly important to always maintain the right regulation and certainly not think of reducing the regulatory stance for some kind of competitiveness reason,” Dave Ramsden told broadcaster CNBC in an interview.