LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not abandoning its commitment to providing international aid amid media reports its budget will be cut drastically, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

“It doesn’t mean to say we are abandoning the battlefield of international aid, we’re still one of the most generous givers of international aid,” Wallace told Sky News.