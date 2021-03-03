UK finance ministry to relocate some staff to Darlington - FT

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak carries the budget box as he stands next to a car, outside his office in 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry will relocate some staff to the town of Darlington in northeast England, as part of efforts to boost regional development, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

The FT said Sunak had overruled officials who wished operations to be relocated to a larger northern city such as Leeds or Newcastle, judging that Darlington would fit better with the government’s regional development goals.

Nearby Teesside would also be granted a ‘free port’ status, giving it tax breaks and employment incentives, the FT added.