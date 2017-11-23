FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK unlikely to balance budget by mid-2020s - IFS's Johnson
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
November 23, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK unlikely to balance budget by mid-2020s - IFS's Johnson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has only a “remote” chance of balancing its public finances by the mid-2020s, as sought by the government, and reversing the fiscal damage from the financial crisis will take more than 40 years on current plans, a leading think tank said on Thursday.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget on Wednesday fell into a familiar pattern of looser policy in the short-term while promising deeper cuts several years ahead.

“Taking the figures at face value would probably be a mistake, though. As the realities of 2022-23 hove into view, the purse strings are likely to be loosened once again,” IFS director Paul Johnson said.

“The chances of getting to budget balance by the mid-2020s look remote,” he added.

The IFS said that based on current rates of debt reduction and sluggish official economic growth forecasts, Britain would not cut debt as a share of gross domestic product back down to its level before the 2007-08 financial crisis until the 2060s.

“This assumes no recessions for the next half century,” Johnson added.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.