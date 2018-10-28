Brexit deal needed for end to austerity in UK - Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said an end to austerity depended on the country getting a Brexit deal which would allow for more public spending, but he might have to take a different approach if there is no deal.
“If we don’t get a deal ... we would need to take a different approach to the future of Britain’s economy,” Hammond said in an interview with Sky News broadcast on Sunday.
“We would need to look at a different strategy and frankly we’d need to have a new budget that set out a different strategy for the future.”
Hammond has angered many Conservative Party lawmakers who accuse him of wanting to remain too close to the EU after Brexit.
