UK could limit carbon bids and holdings to curb price spikes

(Reuters) - The authority overseeing Britain’s new carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) could impose limits on auction bids and holdings of permits to curb spikes in prices, a government policy paper said a week before the system goes live.

Britain is holding the first auction of carbon permits under its new domestic ETS on May 19, having left the EU’s system since leaving the single market at the start of this year.

With the cost of European carbon permits having risen to all-time highs above 50 euros (around $60) a tonne, British policymakers are concerned about the prospect of price spikes.

Existing rules allow the authority running the system to increase the supply of permits under a so-called cost containment mechanism, or CCM.

The policy paper, published by the business ministry late on Monday, announced the CCM would be triggered if prices were to remain above 46 pounds ($64.91) for 3 consecutive months. The trigger price would be updated monthly.

It also outlined further potential remedies, including measures that would target demand for permits as well as supply.

The new measures could allow the authorities to delay the deadline for emitters to obtain permits, alleviating a rush to buy them in time, as well as imposing limits on the size of auction bids.

Emissions trading schemes are a policy tool for reaching climate targets, charging emitters such as power plants and industrial factories for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

To stay competitive, some companies are given free permits. The British scheme is expected to issue free allowances for about 40 million tonnes this year, with the final number to be published on Wednesday, the business ministry said.

