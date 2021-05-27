Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

UK's Johnson mulls carbon tax on imports from polluting industries -The Telegraph

By Reuters Staff

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering plans for a carbon tax on imports from polluting industries to protect British farmers from foreign rivals, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. bit.ly/3foL6RY

The proposals would initially target heavy industry such as steel-making but could be expanded to include agriculture, the report said.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

